KITCHENER -- A trial is underway for a youth accused in a shooting at a Subway restaurant in Waterloo over Easter weekend in 2019.

The accused, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is facing 17 charges in connection to the incident.

There were 17 people inside the restaurant when four people shot multiple rounds of ammunition into the building, before running away.

New details from court documents showed how the mayhem unfolded. There were a dozen phone calls to 911 at 2 a.m. on April 19, 2019. There were several groups of people inside the Subway at the time, after a night of partying at Waterloo bars.

One man suffered gunshot wounds to both of his forearms. Another woman performed first aid to stop the bleeding. She was also injured from the broken glass.

A patron was also trampled as she ran for cover, suffering a goose egg injury to her head.

An agreed statement of facts said patrons hid in the washrooms, walk-in fridges and behind a drink fridge during the shooting.

Two people were later arrested, including the youth currently on trial.

His charges include discharging a firearm with intent to endanger the life of a person, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.

The youth was wearing a button down shirt with his hair tied back in court on Thursday, and he was quiet as the Crown presented its case.

The Crown will continue with its case on Friday. After that, court is expected to take a scheduled break until August, when the defence will present its case.