KITCHENER -- The trial for Kaden Young's mother is scheduled to begin next March in Guelph.

Three-year-old Kaden died in February 2018 when the minivan he was in went through a road closed sign and into the Grand River.

In October of that year, his mother, Michelle Hanson, was charged with impaired driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death.

The trial is scheduled to begin on March 8, 2021 at the Superior Criminal Court in Guelph.