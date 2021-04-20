KITCHENER -- The trial of the mother of a boy who was swept into the Grand River in 2018 has been delayed once again.

Three-year-old Kaden Young died in February 2018 when the minivan he was in went through a road closed sign and into the Grand River.

In October of that year, his mother, Michelle Hanson, was charged with impaired driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death.

It was decided in an Orangeville courtroom on Tuesday morning that Hanson's case would be spoken to again on June 8 via video.

The trial was originally scheduled for early March, but it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under current restrictions, jury trials aren't allowed until June 7.