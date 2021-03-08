KITCHENER -- The trial for the mother of a boy who died when he was swept into the Grand River has been delayed for a few months due to pandemic restrictions.

Three-year-old Kaden Young died in February 2018 when the minivan he was in went through a road closed sign and into the Grand River.

In October of that year, his mother, Michelle Hanson, was charged with impaired driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death.

The trial was scheduled to begin Monday at the Superior Criminal Court in Guelph, but COVID-19 restrictions have delayed jury trials until May at the earliest.

However, the next steps for the case will be discussed in an Orangeville courtroom on Monday.