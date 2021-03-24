KITCHENER -- A trial began Wednesday for a 20-year member of the Waterloo Regional Police Service who was charged with assault last year.

The Special Investigation Unit charged Sgt. Paul Tranter with assault following an on-duty incident on March 5, 2020.

A report from the SIU claimed a 44-year-old man was arrested on King Street and then brought to the Central Division detention unit.

The SIU reported there was an interaction with an officer in the booking hall that led to the man being brought to hospital with serious injuries.

The first witness called in the trial on Wednesday was the arresting officer in the March 2020 incident.

The Crown presented surveillance footage taken inside the booking hall that day.

In a statement to CTV Kitchener, Waterloo Regional Police Association President Mark Egers said Tranter has the "full support of the association."

"His case in front of the courts and the facts will be presented," the statement said in part.

Cross-examination will continue Thursday.

The trial is expected to last for at least four days.