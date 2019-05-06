

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo’s Region’s women of the flat track are back for another season of roller derby.

The Tri-City Roller Derby continued their season this weekend at the Put up your Toques tournament at RIM Park in Waterloo.

The local team is looking for a bounce back season after a few tough years.

The Thunder went into the tournament having won their last five games.

The team has been around since 2010, and for team member’s roller derby offers something you can’t find anywhere else.

“It’s little bit of a different type of community than I was used to being in and I was looking for something that was a bit more off beat, so I thought, give it a try, see what they're all about.” Said Kristy Skelton, an eight year derby veteran.

The sport is growing in numbers, and current athletes say the image is changing rapidly.

“You’ll see a group of people on the track that is less about fishnets and what we call bout-fits and more about athleticism,” Said Maggie Middleton, who has been competing for the last 15 years.

The next home bout for the Thunder will take place June 22, at Moses Springer arena in Waterloo.

Reporting from Zayn Jinah.