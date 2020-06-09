KITCHENER -- Baseball season would have been in full swing by now, but COVID-19 forced a delayed start.

There’s no word on when players can get back on the field but local teams are getting ready for a possible season.

Waterloo Region’s Tri-City Giants say they are slowly getting back to practice, but many measures have been put in place to help keep players and trainers safe.

“You do all this winter training and then you don’t go on for three or four months. It’s really tough,” says Cal Oleski, center fielder, Tri-City Giants.

The elite level baseball team says it is not practice as usual since physical distancing measures are in place that only allow four players and one instructor to practice at a time

“We have a half hour break in between any session for the instructor to clean all the equipment that he's used -the balls -and get set up for the next group,” says Rob Kaal, director of operations, Tri-City Giants.

Players are reminded to stay six feet apart.

“Make sure that whatever drills I imply, they have to stay apart,” says trainer Tyler Kaal.

“We can’t really give each other handshakes or fist bumps, which is tough, but we follow the rules,” says Tyler Coley-Estrada, a short-stop and catcher.

While it is not their typical practice, players say they are happy to be back on the field

“It helps that I’m not in the house anymore. Definitely get to go out and do something that I love,” says short-stop and pitcher Gray Cawsey.

Players add it's important to keep up their skills

“The season is going to start almost without warning, so you have to do everything you can at home to stay prepared to stay in season shape,” says Oleski

“The earlier we get on the field or to practicing, the sooner we get better and more chance of winning,” adds Coley-Estrada.

The Tri-City Giants have been using the Athlete Factory to practice for about two weeks now.