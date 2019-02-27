

CTV Kitchener





If you normally park on city streets, don’t.

The cities of Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge have declared snow events beginning at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday due to the weather.

Shortly after those announcements were made, the Township of North Dumfries declared a snow event as well.

The announcements come after Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the region, warning of “significant snowfall.”

Around 10 cm of snow, and in some cases up to 15 cm, were expected throughout the day on Wednesday.

Residents have until that time to move parked vehicles from city streets. Those who don’t will risk getting an $80 ticket, and could have their vehicle towed at their expense.

The parking ban will remain in effect for 24 hours.