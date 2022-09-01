'Trespasser' on tracks halts service at Kitchener GO station
Service was stopped early Thursday morning at the Kitchener GO station due to an alleged trespasser on the rail tracks.
At 7:26 a.m., GO Transit tweeted that they received reports of a trespasser at the station and police requested for trains to stop.
Waterloo regional police told CTV News officers responded to reports of an individual on the tracks near Weber Street West and Ahrens Street West around 7:20 a.m.
Police said rail traffic was held for a short time and the situation was resolved safely.
No further information is available at this time.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada authorizes Moderna's Omicron-targeting COVID-19 booster
Health Canada has authorized the use of the country's first variant-targeting COVID-19 booster shot. On Thursday, the federal health regularor announced it has given the green light to Moderna's Omicron-targeting bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.
'Bombshell': D.C. national security attorney says U.S. DOJ filings on Mar-a-Lago raid expose Trump
A late-night filing of legal briefs outlining previously unknown allegations about the FBI raid on former U.S. president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort exposed gaping holes in his version of events, according to an expert.
Health officials warns public not to consume two spices amid Markham, Ont., probe
York Region public health has alerted the public not to consume two products linked to a food poisoning investigation after 12 diners who ate at a Markham, Ont., restaurant last weekend became seriously ill.
Teen who fled U.K., joined ISIS was smuggled into Syria by spy for Canada: report
A spy for Canada is accused of smuggling a teenager into Syria in 2015, after she fled the United Kingdom to join the Islamic State group, according to BBC News.
Poland demands US$1.3 trillion war reparations from Germany
Poland's top politician said Thursday that the government will seek equivalent of some US$1.3 trillion in reparations from Germany for the Nazis' World War II invasion and occupation of his country.
Putin won't attend Gorbachev's funeral
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday paid tribute to Mikhail Gorbachev but will not attend the late former Soviet leader's funeral, a decision reflecting the Kremlin's ambivalence about Gorbachev's legacy.
B.C. company wins defamation case against customer who posted bad Google, Yelp reviews
A 'disgruntled customer' who posted reviews on Google and Yelp accusing a B.C. business of fraud has been ordered to pay $90,000 worth of damages for defamation by the province's Supreme Court.
Russian oil exec dead after apparent fall from sixth-storey window
The chairman of the board of Russia's largest private oil company Lukoil has died with Russian news agencies on Thursday citing sources saying that he had fallen from a hospital window in what may have been a suicide.
Some students may face learning gaps after COVID-19-related school disruption, expert says
As students across Canada head back to school, one math education expert says many young learners may struggle with education gaps brought on by pandemic-related school closures in the past two and a half years.
London
-
LPS getting ready to kick off 'Project LEARN'
Another new school year means London police are gearing up for another ‘Project LEARN.’ Project LEARN (Liquor Enforcement and Reduction of Noise) is a response to community concerns that arise at the onset of each school year as students return to the area for class.
-
OPP reporting increase in traffic fatalities
OPP are reminding Ontarians to stay safe — both on and off the roads this long weekend. Police are reporting an increase in traffic fatalities this year compared to 2021
-
Ontario scraps mandatory five-day isolation rules for people with COVID-19
Ontario has scrapped its mandatory five-day isolation rule for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 as part of an 'all respiratory virus approach' to an expected rise in fall general illnesses.
Windsor
-
City of Windsor looking for hundreds of workers for municipal election
The City of Windsor has hundreds to jobs to fill for the municipal Election Day this fall.
-
Port Windsor preparing for EV battery plant aggregate
The Windsor Port Authority is gearing up for more than 1-million tonnes of crushed stone for the new EV battery plant. Announced in March, the nearly $5-billion joint venture is expected to create an estimated 2,500 jobs for the area.
-
Ontario scraps mandatory five-day isolation rules for people with COVID-19
Ontario has scrapped its mandatory five-day isolation rule for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 as part of an 'all respiratory virus approach' to an expected rise in fall general illnesses.
Barrie
-
Dirt bike collision in Elmvale sends teen to GTA hospital
A group of teenagers were riding their dirt bikes along Elmvale streets when a 15-year-old rider collided with the pickup truck.
-
Mother of young man killed in Barrie, Ont. crash with 5 others seeks answers
With investigators tight-lipped, the families and friends of the victims struggle for an explanation of what has been their worst nightmare.
-
A look at the young lives lost in a fatal car crash in Barrie, Ont.
Six young adults -- many of them athletes -- were killed in a single-vehicle crash in a construction zone in Barrie, Ont., over the weekend. Tributes are pouring in for those who died. Here's a look at the lives lost.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario junior B hockey player dies during tournament
Flags at the community complex in Ayr, Ont. have been lowered to half-mast after the sudden death of a 20-year-old hockey player during a game.
-
Expert predicts 'massive eighth wave' after Ont. lifts COVID isolation rules
An infectious disease expert believes Ontario's decision to lift COVID-19 isolation rules will trigger a 'massive eighth wave' as children head back to school next week.
-
Highway 11 reopened after serious crash injured one near Englehart
Ontario Provincial Police said early Thursday morning that Highway 11 has re-opened in both directions after being closed between Highway 573 and Highway 560 due to a serious collision.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada authorizes Moderna's Omicron-targeting COVID-19 booster
Health Canada has authorized the use of the country's first variant-targeting COVID-19 booster shot. On Thursday, the federal health regularor announced it has given the green light to Moderna's Omicron-targeting bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Cleanup begins after storms move across eastern Ontario
Survey teams will be investigating damage near Peterborough and Kingston today after a series of severe thunderstorms moved across eastern Ontario.
-
'I feel so happy': This Ottawa man had his hydro turned back on after 8 years
An Ottawa man cut off from hydro for nearly nine years, had his power restored Wednesday – after giving up years ago and living off-grid since 2014.
Toronto
-
Health officials warns public not to consume two spices amid Markham, Ont., probe
York Region public health has alerted the public not to consume two products linked to a food poisoning investigation after 12 diners who ate at a Markham, Ont., restaurant last weekend became seriously ill.
-
Ontario scraps mandatory five-day isolation rules for people with COVID-19
Ontario has scrapped its mandatory five-day isolation rule for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 as part of an 'all respiratory virus approach' to an expected rise in fall general illnesses.
-
Southern Ontario gas prices set to take another drop before long weekend
Gas prices in southern Ontario are expected to drop another two cents tomorrow ahead of the long weekend.
Montreal
-
Quebec Liberals say time to review safety measures after targeted incidents
Quebec Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade says it's time to review the safety measures around political candidates.
-
50 years later, survivors remember devastating Montreal fire that claimed 37 lives
Fifty years ago, what is considered one of Canada's worst fires took the lives of 37 young men and women at two nightclubs in downtown Montreal.
-
Christophe Normand released by Montreal Alouettes amid child luring allegations
The Montreal Alouettes have released Christophe Normand following allegations of child luring.
Atlantic
-
'It’s just insane': Lack of housing stressing out Halifax students
A lack of student and affordable housing is leaving many students stressing over where they’ll live this fall semester.
-
N.B.'s education minister promising to keep watchful eye on COVID-19 this fall
New Brunswick Education Minister Dominic Cardy answered some outstanding questions on the upcoming school year Wednesday, promising that if public health advises COVID-19 measures be reinstated, he will not hesitate.
-
'There are no safety concerns': Windows missing from some classrooms at Moncton school
A global supply chain issue is being blamed for classroom windows being boarded up at Beaverbrook School in Moncton, N.B.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE AT 10 AM
LIVE AT 10 AM | Manitoba RCMP to give update on Bud Paul homicide investigation
Manitoba RCMP investigators are set to provide an update into the homicide investigation of Bud Paul on Thursday.
-
Cheques coming for Manitoba families and seniors to help deal with inflation: premier
Manitobans will be receiving financial help from the province to deal with inflation and rising costs.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada authorizes Moderna's Omicron-targeting COVID-19 booster
Health Canada has authorized the use of the country's first variant-targeting COVID-19 booster shot. On Thursday, the federal health regularor announced it has given the green light to Moderna's Omicron-targeting bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada authorizes Moderna's Omicron-targeting COVID-19 booster
Health Canada has authorized the use of the country's first variant-targeting COVID-19 booster shot. On Thursday, the federal health regularor announced it has given the green light to Moderna's Omicron-targeting bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Calgary students head back to the classroom
Roughly 180,000 students across Calgary will return to the classroom by the end of the week, with most getting back into the swing of things Thursday
-
Woman in serious condition after oxygen tank explodes in East Village
A woman was taken to hospital in serious condition after an oxygen tank exploded in an East Village retirement home Thursday morning.
Edmonton
-
Alberta defence lawyers to refuse serious cases including homicides
Defence lawyers in Alberta are taking what they call "drastic action" to demand the provincial government fix the legal aid system.
-
Alberta extends deadline for Athabasca U on deal to move staff into town
Alberta's advanced education minister has extended a deadline for a distance learning university to move more staff to the small town where it is headquartered.
-
Old Farmer's Almanac forecasts bouts of 'extra-deep cold' in Canada this winter
Get ready for some extremely cold days this winter, according to the 2023 Canadian edition of The Old Farmer's Almanac.
Vancouver
-
'A lot of tragic stories': B.C. mayors forming alliance to advocate for health care
Frustrated by emergency room closures and ambulance wait times, small-town mayors in B.C. have joined forces to push for more resources – and are considering holding back tax dollars to force the province's hand.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada authorizes Moderna's Omicron-targeting COVID-19 booster
Health Canada has authorized the use of the country's first variant-targeting COVID-19 booster shot. On Thursday, the federal health regularor announced it has given the green light to Moderna's Omicron-targeting bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.
-
'A lot of things seemed out of reach before': B.C. man plans to buy car, home with lotto winnings
A B.C. man who won $675,000 on a scratch-and-win ticket recently has some exciting – if practical – plans for how he'll spend the money.