'Trespasser' on tracks halts service at Kitchener GO station

Service was stopped early Thursday morning at the Kitchener GO station due to an alleged trespasser on the rail tracks.

At 7:26 a.m., GO Transit tweeted that they received reports of a trespasser at the station and police requested for trains to stop.

We have received a report of a trespasser at Kitchener GO and local police have asked us to stop rail traffic in the area. To protect the safety of everyone, trains will be required to hold. Click https://t.co/cY4DwYhslU for current service information. — Kitchener Train (@GOtransitKT) September 1, 2022

Waterloo regional police told CTV News officers responded to reports of an individual on the tracks near Weber Street West and Ahrens Street West around 7:20 a.m.

Police said rail traffic was held for a short time and the situation was resolved safely.

No further information is available at this time.