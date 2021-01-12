KITCHENER -- An annual fundraiser in Guelph has had a record-breaking year.

The Children's Foundation of Guelph and Wellington says the annual Trees for Tots event collected more than 41,000 on Saturday.

The $93,000 they raised is $25,000 more than what they raised last year.

The fundraiser takes and recycles people's Christmas trees for a small donation. The trees are then turned into wood chips and used at various places throughout the community.