KITCHENER -- The weekend started off on a beautiful note in Waterloo Region, but things quickly took a turn Sunday.

Into Monday, we will continue to see heavy amounts of rain at times throughout the early part of the day.

The widespread precipitation has the Grand River Conservation Authority urging the public to use caution around local waterways.

The GRCA says while no significant flooding is anticipated, higher flows in local waterways will increase the risk of flooding in low-lying areas typically prone to flooding.

River flows will remain higher than normal for several days, increasing the safety risk around rivers and streams throughout the watershed.

Elsewhere, the impacts of the storm are being felt more significantly due to freezing rain and ice accretion.

The storm prompted Environment Canada to issue freezing rain warnings for many communities in eastern and central Ontario, where another 15 mm of ice build-up is possible through Monday.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, a special weather statement is in effect for Northern Wellington County, Mount Forest and Arthur for gusty winds, where speeds could reach upwards of 60-80 km/h.

Winds will also remain strong along the shores of Lake Ontario, Huron and Erie, gradually dissipating throughout the evening hours.

Strong wind gusts and ice build-up could cause power outages throughout the day, especially due to the ice accumulation on trees and power lines.

Travel will continue to be impacted Monday, especially in cottage country through the Ottawa Valley, where the bulk of the freezing rain will continue into Monday evening.

In Waterloo Region, showers and drizzle is expected through the afternoon and evening hours, but it’s snow that we’ll be ringing in the new year with.

The low pressure system moving through is going to bring wraparound snow off Lake Superior. It will most likely impact your morning commute Tuesday if you’re travelling along the 401 from the extreme southwest towards the GTA.

Localized amounts are expected to be 2-5 cm.

As you head out the door to ring in the new year and a new decade, it might be best to put on your snow boots and bundle up too. The overnight low will be -3, but it will feel closer to the minus double digits with the wind chill.