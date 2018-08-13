

CTV Kitchener





The signature tray race fundraiser was held at Ethel’s Lounge in Waterloo Monday afternoon.

Relay teams from restaurants around the region competed to have the fastest times around a course of kegs, using trays filled with open bottles of water.

The even raises money for local charities.

“We try to keep the money in our community so that we know that the people coming and donating, that their money is going right back into our community,” said organizer Greg Brow.

This year, the cause of choice was to raise money for Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Teams are hoping to raise $20,000 this year, which would provide help in maintaining the guide dog schools.

“The funds are really needed, because it’s only private and corporate donations, and that’s what keeps the schools going,” said Pat Anderson, who has used a guide dog for five years.

Competitors look forward to the event each year, which is dubbed ‘industry Christmas’ as it signals the end of the summer season.