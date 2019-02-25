

With OPP closing a majority of Wellington County roads, many travelers were forced to wait hours in their vehicle for help.

However, those stranded near Arthur say they found out there’s a whole network of people willing to assist them.

At 7 a.m. on Monday, Shelley Clarke and her boyfriend decided to pull over on Wellington Road 109 to wait out the storm.

“You couldn’t see ahead of you or behind you,” she said. “If you got out to try and clear the wipers off, you got back in soaking wet and freezing cold.”

Over seven hours, a few other drivers and snowmobilers stopped by to make sure they were okay.

When a snowplow finally came by, they decided to pull out and follow it to a gas station.

Mike and Erika Renwick were also told to go to the gas station at 7 p.m. on Sunday and add their name to a list so volunteers could help them find accommodations for the night.

“If that was us or our children, we’d want somebody to help us,” said volunteer Bonnie McIntosh.

Since Arthur only has one bed and breakfast, McIntosh and her husband keep a list of community members who have extra space for stranded travelers. The list is currently around 20 houses.

The town also opened the Arthur Arena and prepared meals for those stuck far from home.