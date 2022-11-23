'Traumatized' Brantford, Ont. family files complaint after police raid wrong home

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canadian teen killed in Jerusalem twin blasts

Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem at the height of morning rush hour on Wednesday, killing a Canadian-Israeli teenager and injuring at least 18, in what police said were attacks by Palestinians.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver