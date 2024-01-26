Trapped racoon rescued from Guelph sewer grate

A raccoon stuck headfirst in a sewer grate might not have survived much longer if it hadn’t been for the quick actions of a delivery driver, the Guelph Humane Society, and firefighters.

When humane society staff arrived on Sheridan Street, the animal was already starting to deteriorate, said animal services officer Brooke-Lynn Riley.

It happened on Jan. 16, in the middle of the coldest week of the year so far. The raccoon’s fur was covered in ice.

“We knew time was of the essence,” Riley explained.

While animal services officers normally use a combination of lubricant, Dawn dish soap and water to extricate stuck animals, this racoon was in a uniquely difficult position.

She was trapped just below her waist, three-quarters of the way into the sewer.

“When looking at the raccoon, there was no way we were going to be able to maneuver her through that opening because in this situation she was [in] headfirst, so we only had her feet to work with,” Riley said.

She and her partner sedated the raccoon and called the Guelph Fire Department, who arrived within five minutes. After chipping away the ice, firefighters were able to remove the grate. The raccoon was safely extricated and brought back to the humane society.

The raccoon rested at the humane society for two days before being released back to the wild. (Facebook/Guelph Humane Society)

“It was a very quick rescue effort – and thank goodness because we don’t know how long she was there for, which is why it’s so important for people to give us a call, because she could have been there for 24 hours, 48 hours, 2 hours, we don’t know,” said Riley.

Once back at the humane society, staff melted the ice off the racoon’s fur and slowly introduced a heat source to avoid sending her into shock.

After resting for two days, Riley said the racoon was ready to be released back near where she was found.

“Before the crate even touched the ground, that raccoon was out. She smelt her home and she was ready to go.”

Riley says the animal let staff know she was ready to go. (Facebook/Guelph Humane Society)

Riley said racoons live in our sewer systems, so it’s not unusual to see them coming and going through the grates.

“It’s kind of like their own city down there,” she explained.

In this case, Riley suspects a combination of freezing rain and heavy snow constricted the entrance to the sewer and the racoon didn’t realize until it was too late.

She’s thankful for the delivery driver who spotted the animal in trouble and called the humane society.

If you are in Guelph, Centre Wellington or the Township of Guelph/Eramosa and you see an animal in distress, call the Guelph Humane Society at 519-824-3091.