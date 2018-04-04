Featured
Transport trucks collide on the westbound 401
There have been major delays on the westbound 401 near Hespeler Road in Cambridge (@OPP_HSD)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, April 4, 2018 4:54PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 4, 2018 5:03PM EDT
There have been major delays on the westbound 401 near Hespeler Road in Cambridge Wednesday afternoon after two transport trucks collided.
The two right lanes of the highway have been blocked off between Hespeler Road and Highway 8.
OPP say there are no injuries.