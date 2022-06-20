Transport truck rolls over on Hwy. 401 near Guelph, driver charged
Transport truck rolls over on Hwy. 401 near Guelph, driver charged
A truck driver has been charged after a tractor trailer rolled over on eastbound Hwy. 401 near Guelph.
OPP tweeted about the incident close to Hwy. 6 north around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Eastbound traffic was forced onto Hwy. 6, causing delays on both the westbound lanes and Hwy. 6.
Two eastbound lanes were reopened around 10 p.m., with officials hoping to have it all cleared by 1 a.m.
One person has been charged with careless driving. There is no word yet if anyone was injured.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian girl with autism in world-first test on how brain stimulation could stop severe self-harm
A nine-year-old Canadian girl with autism spectrum disorder has 'amazed' her doctors and scientists after they were able to send electrical signals to her brain that stopped her from inflicting severe harm on herself.
Prince William at 40: A milestone birthday in a life under scrutiny
The world watched as Prince William grew from a towheaded schoolboy to a dashing air-sea rescue pilot to a balding father of three. But as he turns 40 on Tuesday, William is making the biggest change yet: assuming an increasingly central role in the Royal Family as he prepares for his eventual accession to the throne.
Man charged after woman set on fire on TTC bus in alleged hate crime
Toronto police are now investigating an attack that saw a woman set on fire on a TTC bus as a suspected hate crime and say a man has been charged in connection with the incident.
Canadian employers willing to hire workers without direct experience, survey says
A new study shows Canadian employers are willing to hire workers without experience related to the job due to a tight labour market.
OPINION | How much money do you need to live as a digital nomad?
With the world opening up, there’s been a renewed interest in travelling and working in different countries as a digital nomad. So how much money do you need to make it work abroad? Contributor Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Final countdown to banning some single-use plastics in Canada begins today
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says Canada will ban companies from importing or making plastic bags and Styrofoam takeout containers by the end of this year, their sale by the end of next year and their export by the end of 2025.
'Beer-drinking weather, beach weather': What Canadians can expect from the summer
With the official start of summer just a couple days away, Environment Canada is predicting we’ll be in for some 'beer-drinking weather' with a warmer summer than usual — but storms could pop up.
Paul Haggis detained in Italy in alleged sex assault case: reports
Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis was detained on Sunday for investigation of allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in southern Italy, Italian news media said, quoting local prosecutors.
'World lost a good person': Parents warn of global sextortion targeting teens
Derek Lints and his wife, Jill, say they are dealing with unimaginable tragedy. Their son, Daniel, whom most people called Danny, was the victim of a growing global sextortion scheme that is largely targeting teenage boys.
London
-
Paul Haggis detained in Italy in alleged sex assault case: reports
Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis was detained on Sunday for investigation of allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in southern Italy, Italian news media said, quoting local prosecutors.
-
'I was shocked': Video shows woman carrying child climb stopped train during rail crossing
Christopher Bogle crosses the tracks at Richmond Street and Mill Street in London, Ont. during his daily walks. But on Saturday, he took out his phone and starting filming when he witnessed something he couldn’t believe.
-
Vehicle drives into Chop Steakhouse in south London
A vehicle crashed into a London steakhouse during dinnertime Saturday night, according to the London Fire Department.
Windsor
-
Alleged impaired boater crashes into break wall in Tecumseh
A Michigan man is charged after a boat struck a break wall in Tecumseh on Saturday night, according to police.
-
Three-day heat event on the way for Windsor-Essex
A heat warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex on Monday.
-
Final countdown to banning some single-use plastics in Canada begins today
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says Canada will ban companies from importing or making plastic bags and Styrofoam takeout containers by the end of this year, their sale by the end of next year and their export by the end of 2025.
Barrie
-
Collingwood council fills vacant seat
When Collingwood Mayor Brian Saunderson resigned his seat as Mayor of Collingwood after winning a seat at Queen’s Park, council had a decision to make.
-
Tiny Twp. Piping Plover pair protected
Two Piping Plovers are being cared for by Tiny township staff and volunteers alike.
-
Orillia house fire claims lives of 2 family pets
A house fire in Orillia Sunday claimed the lives of two family pets.
Northern Ontario
-
Highway 144 reopened after fatal crash involving ore truck in Onaping Falls
CTV News has learned Highway 144 reopened about 1 a.m. Monday after a fatal crash in the Onaping Falls area involving a light passenger vehicle and a transport hauling ore on Sunday afternoon.
-
True North's newest, youngest pilot is taking the skies by storm
Meet the newest pilot behind the cockpit at True North Airways. Isabel Fredette, of Greater Sudbury, is only 18 years old and she has been hired to work the summer flying in between camps and carrying cargo.
-
Montreal protesters go topless after Quebec City police harass sunbathing woman
After a young woman in Quebec City was hassled by multiple police officers for sitting on a blanket topless doing macrame while smoking a cigarette on a sunny day, a topless demonstration took place on Sunday in Montreal.
Ottawa
-
Some Ottawa airport employees to begin job action Monday
Security screeners at 42 airports across the country, including Ottawa International Airport, are ditching the uniform and dressing casually in protest of working conditions and pay rates.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Week two begins at Ottawa's light rail transit public inquiry
It's day six of testimony at the public inquiry looking into Stage 1 of Ottawa's Light Rail Transit system. The inquiry will hold hearings until July 7.
-
Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash west of Ottawa
Emergency crews responded to a crash on Centennial Lake Road, between Scully Lake Road and Chimo Road, in Greater Madawaska just after 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Toronto
-
Train seen slamming into SUV with driver behind wheel in 'shocking' new video
GO Transit has released new video showing a train slamming into an SUV in Toronto while its driver was still behind the wheel.
-
Man charged after woman set on fire on TTC bus in alleged hate crime
Toronto police are now investigating an attack that saw a woman set on fire on a TTC bus as a suspected hate crime and say a man has been charged in connection with the incident.
-
Man, 32, dead after being struck by TTC bus in Scarborough
A 32-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a TTC bus in Scarborough early on Monday morning.
Montreal
-
Montreal protesters go topless after Quebec City police harass sunbathing woman
After a young woman in Quebec City was hassled by multiple police officers for sitting on a blanket topless doing macrame while smoking a cigarette on a sunny day, a topless demonstration took place on Sunday in Montreal.
-
Delivery of most REM stations delayed until late 2024
Montreal and north shore transit users will have to exercise patience before being able to use the REM, as problems with the Mount Royal tunnel have pushed back the delivery of most stations to the end of 2024.
-
Highway 40 partially closed after fiery collision between car, overpass
A vehicle caught fire after colliding with an overpass on Highway 40 near Saint-Lazare.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW | RCMP struggled to promptly inform families in aftermath of N.S. mass shooting
The RCMP struggled to inform families promptly about the loss of their loved ones in the aftermath of the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting, with a single officer handling most cases amid an "astronomical" flow of information.
-
Memorial Cup makes grand entrance and receives warm welcome in Saint John
Just a day before the puck drops, the Memorial Cup made an eye-catching entrance at the Saint John Harbour on Sunday.
-
P.E.I. already preparing to host 2023 Canada Winter Games
The biggest sporting event to ever land on Prince Edward Island is still months away, but organizers are already hard at work.
Winnipeg
-
New
New | 134-year-old record temperature wilts in weekend heat wave
A record high temperature set in Winnipeg in 1888 was among 21 previous records to fall Sunday across the province.
-
Two in hospital after Manitoba Marathon cancelled due to soaring heat
The Manitoba Marathon has been cancelled and runners are being asked to turn around due to the sweltering heat.
-
City taps fire hydrants, Bear Clan Patrol handing out water amid extreme heat
The city has tapped into some fire hydrants as water stations to keep Winnipeggers hydrated amid sweltering heat.
Calgary
-
Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions: What's changing and what stays in place
Travel rules in Canada have changed, dropping the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for domestic and outbound international travellers. As Canadians try to navigate the changes rules ahead of the busy summer travel season, CTVNews.ca has a guide to the current rules and what's to come.
-
Future of Calgary underpass could mean an end to vehicle traffic
City officials have released a series of design concepts showing potential plans for the area, and some of the plans don’t include access for vehicle traffic.
-
Canadian girl with autism in world-first test on how brain stimulation could stop severe self-harm
A nine-year-old Canadian girl with autism spectrum disorder has 'amazed' her doctors and scientists after they were able to send electrical signals to her brain that stopped her from inflicting severe harm on herself.
Edmonton
-
Canadian girl with autism in world-first test on how brain stimulation could stop severe self-harm
A nine-year-old Canadian girl with autism spectrum disorder has 'amazed' her doctors and scientists after they were able to send electrical signals to her brain that stopped her from inflicting severe harm on herself.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warm (not hot) start to summer
The week ahead features warm temperatures (except for Thursday) and is punctuated by an occasional shower risk.
-
Shoppers Drug Mart recalls infant formula sold in error
A recall warning on a Government of Canada website has been issued for several powdered infant formula products due to possible microbial contamination.
Vancouver
-
Pedestrian killed in Vancouver hit-and-run
A pedestrian is dead and an investigation is underway after a hit-and-run in Vancouver.
-
Black bear in residential neighbourhood shot, killed by Vancouver police
Vancouver police officers shot and killed a bear that was roaming around a busy, residential neighbourhood Sunday, the department has confirmed.
-
'Just so wonderful': Vancouver family's homemade sailboat stolen, then found
It's been a whirlwind of a weekend for a Vancouver dad after a sailboat he spent a year building with his young daughters was stolen and then found – just in time for Father's Day.