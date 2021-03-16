KITCHENER -- A transport truck rolled over and blocked traffic at the Highway 85 roundabout in Woolwich Township.

It happened Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. at Arthur Street South and Sawmill Road.

Police said the driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

No other vehicles were involved.

Southbound traffic on Arthur Street was closed from Listowel Road to Sawmill Road but northbound traffic was still able to pass through the roundabout.