KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Transport truck lands in frozen swamp off of Hwy. 401 near Guelph Line

    A transport truck in a frozen swamp off of Hwy. 401 near Guelph Line on Jan. 22, 2024. (@OPP_HSD) A transport truck in a frozen swamp off of Hwy. 401 near Guelph Line on Jan. 22, 2024. (@OPP_HSD)
    Share

    A transport truck jumped a snowbank off of Hwy. 401, travelled 100 metres, hit a tree, and landed in a frozen swamp, according to police.

    Emergency crews were called to the crash near Guelph Line around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

    OPP say the driver lost control and that there were minor injuries.

    The right, eastbound lane was closed and reopened around 6 a.m. Tuesday once the scene was cleared.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Jagmeet Singh convenes NDP caucus in 'target' Edmonton

    NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has convened his MPs to meet in 'target' Edmonton over the next few days to plot out their strategy for the return to Parliament. The federal New Democrats have descended on Alberta for a three-day caucus meeting, with electoral growth and policy goals top of mind.

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    Canada will reduce the number of new international student permits, the federal government announces it will not appeal a court ruling affecting "lost Canadians" and acclaimed Canadian director Norman Jewison is dead at 97. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News