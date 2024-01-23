Transport truck lands in frozen swamp off of Hwy. 401 near Guelph Line
A transport truck jumped a snowbank off of Hwy. 401, travelled 100 metres, hit a tree, and landed in a frozen swamp, according to police.
Emergency crews were called to the crash near Guelph Line around 8:30 p.m. Monday.
OPP say the driver lost control and that there were minor injuries.
The right, eastbound lane was closed and reopened around 6 a.m. Tuesday once the scene was cleared.
Collision #HWY401 EB - Guelph line. 8:30 pm, the driver of this truck lost control, jumped the snowbank traveling 100 meters, then strikes trees in the frozen swamp. Minor injuries to report. Right lane closed. Updates to follow. #MississaugaOPP ^td pic.twitter.com/8SIuvpAo7x— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) January 23, 2024
21 soldiers are killed in the deadliest single attack on Israeli forces since the war in Gaza began
Twenty-one soldiers were killed in the Gaza Strip in the deadliest attack on Israel's forces since the Oct. 7 Hamas raid that triggered the war, the military said Tuesday, a major setback that could add to mounting calls for a ceasefire.
Jagmeet Singh convenes NDP caucus in 'target' Edmonton
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has convened his MPs to meet in 'target' Edmonton over the next few days to plot out their strategy for the return to Parliament. The federal New Democrats have descended on Alberta for a three-day caucus meeting, with electoral growth and policy goals top of mind.
3 dead, 4 in critical condition after helicopter crashes north of Terrace, B.C.
Three people died after a helicopter crashed in northwestern B.C. on Monday afternoon, a heli-skiing company confirmed. Four others are in hospital in critical condition.
Suspect in killing of 8 people in suburban Chicago has fatally shot himself in Texas, police say
A man suspected of shooting and killing eight people in suburban Chicago fatally shot himself after a confrontation with law enforcement officials in Texas, police said late Monday.
Ottawa won't appeal court ruling striking down limit on passing citizenship to children born abroad
The federal government has announced it won't be challenging a court ruling that struck down a portion of the Citizenship Act which blocked children born abroad to Canadian parents from obtaining Canadian citizenship beyond the first generation.
Most Canadians who plan to vote Liberal doing so to stop Conservatives from winning: poll
Most Canadians who plan on voting for the Liberal party are more motivated to stop the Conservatives from winning the election rather than endorsing the party's vision and leader, according to a new poll released on Monday.
New artifacts and images emerge from latest Franklin expedition dives in Nunavut
The latest research season at the Franklin wrecks in Nunavut has produced thousands of images and new artifacts like, pistols, medicine bottles, footwear and coins.
Canada will reduce the number of new international student permits, the federal government announces it will not appeal a court ruling affecting "lost Canadians" and acclaimed Canadian director Norman Jewison is dead at 97.
H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualization of school girls
Fashion retailer H&M has withdrawn an ad featuring school girls after complaints that the campaign encouraged the sexualization of underage girls.
Buses cancelled, winter weather travel advisory in effect
A freezing rain warning and winter weather travel advisory are both in effect for London and surrounding counties with locally heavy snowfall and reduced visibility forecast for Tuesday.
Sentencing hearing resumes for Veltman, guilty in London attack on Muslim family
Nathaniel Veltman, 23, was found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for hitting the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk on June 6, 2021.
'My heart is empty without Aislinn here': Sentencing hearing for dad found guilty in newborn death
It was an emotional day at the sentencing hearing of a London, Ont. man found guilty of manslaughter in connection with the death of his newborn daughter.
Buses cancelled, freezing rain warning in effect
According to Environment Canada, freezing rain will transition to rain or snow near midday and then eventually periods of rain or drizzle this evening.
'Senseless act': Friends and coworkers mourn loss of homicide victim
One man is dead and another person in custody while police maintain two crime scenes in Belle River and LaSalle.
7 Ford F-150s stolen in central Ontario in one busy night
Four more F-150s were driven away from driveways in both Orangeville and Mono early Monday morning.
Human remains found in Adjala-Tosorontio believed to be missing Alliston man
An Alliston man who mysteriously disappeared over a week ago is believed to be dead after provincial police discovered a body over the weekend.
Vigil held for Orillia girl, 6, struck and killed while standing with father and sister
Family and friends in Orillia are remembering the "bright light" of six-year-old Avalon Jamieson, whose life was cut far too short Saturday evening in a tragic crash.
One person killed in snowmobile crash in northern Ont.
A 20-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene of a snowmobile crash Sunday afternoon on trail L 123 in Opasatika Township.
OPP stop northern Ont. driver twice for speeding within an hour -- the second time for stunt driving
The second time definitely wasn’t the charm for a driver in West Nipissing caught speeding twice on the same day late last week.
Frozen snack sold in Ontario recalled after undeclared ingredients discovered
A brand of frozen snacks has been recalled after it was discovered that some of its products distributed in Ontario contained undeclared ingredients.
Relief from the cold in Ottawa as temperatures warm up to -2C
Ottawa residents will get a break from the cold weather over the next couple of days.
-
Rideau Canal Skateway's return a boon to local businesses
Tens of thousands of skaters flocked to the ice on the opening day of the Rideau Canal Skateway this year, giving many local businesses a boost.
Some Ottawa favourites offering snacks for travellers at Ottawa International Airport
Pack your bags and leave room for a familiar La Bottega sandwich the next time you fly out of the Ottawa International Airport.
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for most of Southern Ontario
A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for parts of the GTHA today with heavy snowfall beginning this morning.
Toronto police warn of parking ticket scam through fraudulent text messages
Toronto police are warning motorists of a scam involving fraudulent texts asking drivers to settle overdue parking tickets.
Pascal Siakam was the latest to leave, and the Toronto Raptors face a tough road back to contention
The Toronto Raptors managed to stave off a steep decline after winning the NBA title in 2019. Even as star players left, they were still competitive.
Millions of dollars of STM funding withheld by ARTM
Uncovered documents show a bitter dispute over money was brewing between the STM and the ARTM last spring.
'Now that's a fish!' Quebec fishermen reel in 109-pound Atlantic halibut
Just days after the start of ice fishing season, Mathieu Aubin caught a 109-pound Atlantic halibut in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region.
Third FAE-affiliated union accepts agreement in principle
A third union affiliated with the FAE has accepted the agreement in principle reached over the holidays with the Quebec government.
Saint John reinstates city councilors Killen and Harris after a code of conduct investigation
Saint John, N.B., city councilors Joanna Killen and Brent Harris have been reinstated following a code of conduct complaint investigation, according to a news release from the City of Saint John.
Security a concern as new shelter opens in Halifax
Some are concerned about security at a new Halifax shelter.
Bouncing temperatures this week as Arctic air centres over northern Quebec
A cold front coming across the Maritimes on Tuesday will put our region over into a gusty northwest wind.
Victim of deadly attack in The Pas says action is needed to deal with rising violence
The survivor of a deadly random attack in The Pas said he was stabbed over a box of diapers – a violent encounter that he said shows the need for more support in his community.
Manitoba still waiting for more details as federal government implements international student cap
A federal cap on international students coming to study in Canada is stirring up mixed reactions.
As the Hubble Telescope's life nears an end, a new telescope could soon be ready out of Winnipeg
The Hubble Space Telescope has been in orbit for more than 30 years and now Manitoba researchers are working to develop a replacement.
Man denied flight; told electric wheelchair battery posed risk to aircraft
Ken Harrower flew to Calgary from Toronto on Porter Airlines two weeks ago in his electric wheelchair. When he went to return home Sunday night, he was not allowed to board the plane.
Defence lawyer questions woman's memory of alleged sexual assault at Calgary trial
A defence lawyer for a man accused of sexually assaulting seven women in Calgary has challenged a woman's memory of what happened on the day of her alleged attack.
Leduc to ask Alberta gov't to lower Hwy 2 speed limit through city
The city's seven-member council voted unanimously at its meeting Monday evening in favour of lobbying Alberta's transportation ministry to lower the limit of its portion of the major north-south corridor between Edmonton and Calgary to 80 kilometres per hour from 110.
Edmonton's South Asian community concerned at lack of response from politicians during extortion scheme
Members of the South Asian community say they're frustrated they haven't heard more from elected officials after a string of arsons and shootings tied to an extortion scheme.
Municipal leaders feeling 'caught between' Alberta and Ottawa as minister's deadline approaches
Alberta cities and towns have just over a week to report back to the province detailing all agreements they have with Ottawa.
Business community and BC United call for government to step in to end transit strike
Hours into a transit strike impacting about 300,000 daily commuters in the Lower Mainland, pressure is already mounting on the province to step in.
Union to plan further 'escalation' after Metro Vancouver transit service resumes Wednesday
The union representing 180 transit supervisors in Metro Vancouver says it will plan further ‘escalation’ when its 48-hour work stoppage ends early Wednesday.