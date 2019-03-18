

CTV Kitchener





A serious multi-vehicle collision in Woolwich Township has resulted in a man being airlifted to hospital.

Crews were called to Weisenberg Road and Line 86 early Monday evening for the four-vehicle collision.

Ornge air ambulance says a man in his 50s has been taken to Hamilton General with critical injuries.

Two vans, a pickup truck, and a transport truck were all involved.

Police say one of the vans was travelling eastbound on line 86 when it crossed over the line and hit the other three vehicles.

No charges have been laid yet.

The road is expected to be closed for some time as the Ministry of Environment has been called to the scene due to a diesel spill.