Transport truck hits light pole down, major rural road closed

KITCHENER -

A major rural road in Waterloo Region has been partially closed after a transport truck knocked down a light pole.

Waterloo regional police tweeted about the incident on Trussler Road at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday.

They say Trussler will be closed between New Dundee Road, Bridge Street, and Roseville Road for several hours since hydro lines are down.

In an image from WRPS posted online, the fallen light pole has a traffic light attached to it.