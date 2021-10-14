Transport truck hits light pole down, major rural road closed

Waterloo regional police say a transport truck hit a light pole down on Trussler Road. (Source: WRPS) (Oct. 14, 2021) Waterloo regional police say a transport truck hit a light pole down on Trussler Road. (Source: WRPS) (Oct. 14, 2021)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver