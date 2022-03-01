Transport truck full of glycerin rolls over on 401 on-ramp

The ramp from Hwy 6 south to Hwy 401 westbound near Morriston is closed after a transport truck loaded with glycerin rolled over.

In a tweet, provincial police said the two occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Cleanup is expected to take six hours, OPP said.

No lanes on Hwy 401 are closed as a result of the incident, but OPP said drivers can still expect delays as a result of motorists slowing down to look at the accident.