

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





A transport truck overturned in Perth County on Tuesday morning, closing the road for several hours.

Provincial police first tweeted about the incident on Perth Line 86 just before 9:30 a.m.

The truck, which was carrying water, tipped between Roads 162 and 172.

Officials say it was heading west outside of Listowel when a vehicle tried to make an unsafe pass.

The driver then reportedly took action to avoid the vehicle, but the two made contact. That caused the truck to jackknife and go into the ditch.

The driver of the truck was uninjured, while the other driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The passing vehicle's driver has charges pending against them.

Police said at that time that four people had tried to drive through the barrier, resulting in charges.

They're asking drivers to respect road closures.

Crews were expected to remain on scene for several hours.