Transport truck fire slows down Hwy. 401 near North Dumfries
A Kitchener Fire Department truck is pictured on Friday, Feb. 5, 2016. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -
Two eastbound lanes of Hwy. 401 near North Dumfries have been blocked off due to a transport truck fire.
Kitchener Fire was called in around 12:40 a.m. Friday to assist with a tractor trailer that had caught fire nearthe Cedar Creek Roadexit.
Officials say the highway was initially shut down for a period of time.
There is no word yet on what caused the transport truck fire, if there were any injuries, or how long the lanes will remain blocked off.