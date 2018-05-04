

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a fiery crash involving a transport truck and a vehicle in Cambridge.

Police say the collision happened on Maple Grove Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

It’s not yet known what lead to the crash but police say the truck became engulfed in flames moments after the collision.

The driver of the truck was able to make it out safely and wasn’t harmed.

Police say the driver of the car was trapped in his vehicle and had to be extricated by fire crews.

Firefighters were able to retrieve the man after removing the roof from the sedan.

Police say he was taken to hospital in critical condition. A passenger in the car was also taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Maple Grove Road was closed between Fountain Street and Boxwood Drive for several hours.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.