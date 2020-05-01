KITCHENER -- A trucking company carried out a touching tribute on the front lines on Thursday morningin Stratford.

More than a dozen trucks performed a salute outside of Stratford General Hospital in honour of one of their own.

Rodney Hinz, one of the company's drivers, died of cancer on Wednesday evening.

He drove truck for Woodcock Brothers Transportation for 34 years.

His former co-workers honked as they drove around the hospital.

The gesture served as a unique way for those who knew the devoted father of three to honour his life during this time of distance.