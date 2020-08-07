KITCHENER -- Police say that the driver of a car is lucky to be alive after a crash with a transport truck.

Officials credit the transport truck driver’s quick thinking with preventing the collision from becoming a fatality.

Const. Ed Sanchuk says that the transport truck was headed north on Highway 59 when a westbound vehicle crossed over from Norfolk County Road 21. The two vehicles collided just before noon on Friday.

“It’s amazing that the driver of the motor vehicle only suffered minor injuries and walked away from this collision,” Sanchuk said in a video posted to Twitter.

“We are attributing the quick-thinking actions of the transport truck operator, who was carrying 73,000 pounds in the back of the trailer.”

Officials say that the investigation is ongoing, but Sanchuk issued a reminder for drivers to look twice ways before driving through an intersection.

“In this case, officers were amazed that we weren’t dealing with serious injuries or even a fatality,” Sanchuk said.

Officials have not said whether the people involved in the crash were taken to hospital. It’s not yet known if charges are expected.