Transport truck driver caught swerving, doing paper work while on expressway shoulder: Guelph police
Guelph police have handed out 18 charges to a company and one of its drivers after they say they caught him on the Hanlon Expressway doing paper work at the wheel.
According to a news release, an officer was patrolling the expressway on Thursday around 3 p.m. when they saw a tractor trailer aggressively swerving onto the shoulder and stopping.
Police say the officer went to check on the driver's wellbeing and found him completing paperwork that was supposed to be done before driving the vehicle.
A certified commercial truck inspector came to examine the truck and allegedly found several major defects, including bald tires, tires with low pressure, and brakes out of alignment due to a bent axle.
The truck was taken out of service. Both the driver and the employer were charged under the Highway Traffic Act.
WATCH LIVE | RCMP arrests Hydro-Quebec employee on espionage charges
The RCMP arrested a Hydro-Quebec employee from Candiac, Que. Monday morning for allegedly selling trade secrets to the Chinese government.
Health Canada says it has secured more foreign supply of children's pain medication
Health Canada announced Monday that it has secured a foreign supply of children's acetaminophen, which will be available for retail purchase, or for parents to access at community pharmacies 'in the coming weeks.'
Russia bans 100 Canadians including Margaret Atwood, Jim Carrey
Russia's Foreign Ministry announced Monday that 100 Canadians have been added to the list of people banned from entering the country in response to sanctions against Russia by Canada.
Adopt all 'layers of protection' to help most vulnerable, doctors say as respiratory viruses spread
Doctors are stressing the importance of masking and other ways to help protect yourself and others amid a growing number of respiratory illnesses in recent weeks.
Ontario government missing during 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa, inquiry hears
A senior federal public servant says it was never clear whether the Ontario government was willing to come to Ottawa's aid during the protests that blockaded the capital last winter.
Jeff Bezos says he will give most of his money to charity
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos plans to give away the majority of his US$124 billion net worth during his lifetime, telling CNN in an exclusive interview he will devote the bulk of his wealth to fighting climate change and supporting people who can unify humanity in the face of deep social and political divisions.
John Aniston, star of 'Days of Our Lives,' dead at 89
John Aniston, the Emmy-winning star of the daytime soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' and father of Jennifer Aniston, has died at age 89.
Liberals mum on chance of meeting China's Xi at G20, push to further isolate Russia
The federal government won't say whether it asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is pressuring G20 leaders to further isolate Russia.
Ontario's top doctor 'strongly' recommends masking indoors
Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health is 'strongly recommending' -- but not mandating -- masking in all indoor public settings as some pediatric hospitals across the province say they’ve been overwhelmed by an influx of sick patients in recent weeks.
London fire responds to car vs. hydro pole
Emergency crews are on scene of a crash involving a hydro pole and street lights.
'Active lockdown' lifted at Stratford District Secondary School, one person in custody
One person has been taken into custody following a possible weapons call in Stratford. Stratford District Secondary School was placed in “active lockdown” just before 12 p.m., according to police.
Middlesex OPP respond to 26 crashes during first snowfall
Middlesex OPP responded to 26 vehicle collisions during the first snowfall of the year. Just before 7 a.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Elginfield Road in Lucan Biddulph.
County of Essex making masks mandatory at indoor facilities
The County of Essex is once again requiring that masks be worn in county facilities.
Windsor man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor
Windsor police have arrested a 31-year-old Windsor man on charges of sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a minor.
Masks 'strongly recommended': Here's how officials in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent are responding
Windsor-Essex officials are responding to a recommendation by Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health for people to start wearing a mask in all indoor public setting.
Multi-vehicle crash sends two to hospital near Orangeville
Provincial police are investigating a serious multi-vehicle collision west of Orangeville that sent two people to the hospital.
High-speed chase in Muskoka ends in swamp
Provincial police say officers attempted to stop a vehicle in Bracebridge Friday afternoon that took off, forcing a high-speed chase.
School bus delays across parts of the region
Students in some areas can hit snooze once Monday morning as many school buses have been delayed approximately 10 to 15 minutes.
Bus company replacing North Bay hockey team's equipment lost in fire
Tisdale Bus Lines Ltd. says it’s going to help cover the cost of new hockey equipment for the North Bay Trappers AAA U18 team after its motor coach caught fire Sunday night.
Three northern Ontario teens charged with assault
Three teens from Wawa, Ont., are facing criminal charges after a fight in the small northern Ontario town Friday night, police say.
This is how much Ontarians have to make per hour in different regions to cover living costs
Minimum wage in Ontario is not enough for residents to live comfortably in any region of the province according to a new report by the Ontario Living Wage Network (OLWN).
Hydro Ottawa expects financial shortfall from May 21 storm without provincial help
Hydro Ottawa is warning city council that its annual dividend to the city could be more than $3 million smaller because of the devastating impacts of the May 21 derecho.
BREAKING | Ontario back in deficit while pledging billions in affordability initiatives
Just months after the Ontario government touted a $2.1-billion surplus for 2021-22, the province is yet again in the red.
Here is what you need to know about Ontario's new mask recommendation
Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore is now ‘strongly recommending’ that Ontarians resume masking in all public indoor settings amid what he is calling a “triple threat” of respiratory viruses – RSV, flu and COVID-19.
Quebec's College of Physicians recommends masking in public as child respiratory infections surge
Quebec's College of Physicians is recommending the use of masks in public as hospitals battle a surge of respiratory virus cases among children. Children's hospitals across the country are stretched thin, in part due to the rise of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common childhood bug that can lead to hospitalization in severe cases. According to Canada's latest report on respiratory viruses, RSV levels are above what's expected for this time of year, and rising.
Quebec Association of French Teachers says yes to Bill 101 in colleges
The Quebec Association of Teachers of French has taken a position in favour of applying the provisions of Bill 101 to CEGEPs.
'Torrential rain' causes flooding in Newfoundland town already devastated by Fiona
A southwestern Newfoundland community already overwhelmed by the destruction wrought by post-tropical storm Fiona is now dealing with flooding after a weekend of heavy rainfall.
N.B. police investigating financial extortion of teenage boys on social media
The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating several reports of teenage boys being financially extorted online.
Snowfall warnings no longer in effect in northern New Brunswick
Snowfall warnings that were issued for parts of northern New Brunswick Monday morning are no longer in effect.
Blue Bombers advancing to third straight Grey Cup
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have punched their ticket to Regina for the 109th Grey Cup.
Woman fatally shot over the weekend; homicide unit investigating
Winnipeg police are investigating the homicide of a Winnipeg woman who was fatally shot over the weekend.
'Why should this sit there and collect dust?': Vintage jean store reopens in Winnipeg after being closed for more than 30 years
Winnipeggers who like to buy vintage clothing have the perfect opportunity to add to their wardrobe as a local jean shop that was in operation between the late '70s and early '90s is now back in business.
Calgary council to hold special meeting ahead of Chu's time as deputy mayor
The City of Calgary has scheduled a special meeting of council for Tuesday afternoon, weeks ahead of what would be the start of Ward 4 Coun. Sean Chu's time as deputy mayor.
Methane emissions underestimated, a growing number of reports suggest
As the federal government moves to tighten regulations on methane emissions, new assessments suggest the amount of the potent greenhouse gas escaping into the atmosphere has been significantly underestimated.
From the Kootenays to Qatar: Meet the Official DJ of FIFA
This year's World Cup is expected to feature significant Canadian pride, not only for the accomplishments on the pitch but in what you'll hear through your speakers as well.
4 people killed in northern Alberta house fire
RCMP say four people were killed when a home in northern Alberta went up in flames Saturday morning.
Large sum of cash found in IKEA hasn’t been claimed for months: RCMP
If you recently lost a large amount of cash while furniture shopping, you may be in luck.
Surrey police: report expected on transition to municipal force
The future of policing in Surrey is expected to become clearer this week. City council is set to receive an update at a meeting Monday night about the transition to a municipal force.
Vancouver police: Missing senior may be in Surrey
A 70-year-old man who recently moved to Vancouver from Surrey is missing.