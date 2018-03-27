Featured
Transport truck destroyed by flames in Kitchener parking lot
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, March 27, 2018 7:11AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 27, 2018 7:12AM EDT
A transport truck is destroyed after catching fire in Kitchener on Monday evening.
Firefighters were called to a parking lot behind a construction equipment rental business on Shirley Avenue.
A second transport truck sustained heat damage.
Fire officials have not yet released the cause of the fire. Damage is estimated to be $50,000.