Guelph Police are investigating a head-on crash just north of the city.

A transport truck and SUV collided at the intersection of Highway 124 and Wellington County Road 29, near the Guelph Lake Conservation Area, just before 10 a.m. Monday.

Police say the woman driving the SUV was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the transport truck had only minor injuries.