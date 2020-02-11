KITCHENER -- With the bus strike now a memory and public transit back on track, the region is tallying up what the labour dispute cost.

About 5,500 partial refunds have been given to monthly pass holders so far.

That number comprises mostly of adult passes and is likely to increase: riders have until the end of February to apply.

The figure doesn't include refunds for student bus passes provided through Conestoga College, Wilfrid Laurier University or the University of Waterloo.

Those schools have their own agreements with the Region of Waterloo, and are in discussions to finalize some form of compensation.

According to officials, the 11-day strike has cost the region about $785,000 so far.

That's in addition to lower revenue through January while the strike was going on.

The Region of Waterloo also offered riders free weekend service through February to make up for the service disruption, further eating into revenue for the start of the year.

"It's recognition for the disruption of what our customers went through, who rely on us. This is an opportunity for them not to pay a fare on the weekends and get out to use transit for free," says Director of Transit Services Peter Zinck.

Transit users have until Feb. 29 to apply for compensation through the Grand River Transit website.

Due to the volume of requests, the region says that refunds could take up to four weeks to process.