Environmental charity Reep Green Solutions came to Sheppard Public School in Kitchener on Sunday as part of a project to renew under-utilized urban spaces.

Their goal is to transform the asphalt-covered area of the school’s playground into a naturalized play space.

This will include native trees and shrubs to provide shade, natural play equipment like logs, boulders and stumps, and a naturalized ground surface that will absorb more storm water runoff than asphalt would.

The work will be finished in the spring according to organizers.

“What they will be able to do on it is more obstacle course activities. They can move stumps and logs around to create more dynamic play spaces,” says Landscape designer Becca Robinson.

Students from the school will plant the trees in the new greenspace on Thursday.