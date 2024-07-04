KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Transformer and scrap metal stolen from Guelph business

    A Guelph police cruiser is pictured on a street on Aug. 3, 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener) A Guelph police cruiser is pictured on a street on Aug. 3, 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener)
    Guelph police are trying to identify three suspects after officers were told a transformer and scrap metal were taken from a Southgate Drive business.

    Police said a white cube van and a white Ford F-150 were seen driving onto the property on Monday. Three males were spotted taking the items, worth more than $1,000.

    Anyone with more information is urged to contact police.

