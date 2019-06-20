

CTV Kitchener





Residents of Waterloo Region can expect better sleeps free of late night train interruptions.

CN has confirmed they will stop train whistling within city limits effective immediately.

In a statement, the railway company apologized to the citizens of Kitchener and Waterloo for the disruptions.

They say they experienced some issues transitioning into ownership of the lines after a 20-year-lease by Goderich Exeter Railway recently expired.

This decision follows complaints from residents along the Kitchener-Waterloo Spur Line early last week.

CN says they will continue train whistling outside city limits, starting at the Farmers Market Road crossing.