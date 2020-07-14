KITCHENER -- One person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a train and a tractor collided in Oxford County on Tuesday afternoon.

Members of Oxford OPP were called to Daniel Road, west of Plank Line, around noon for reports of the crash.

The tractor was carrying a load of hay when it collided with an Ontario Southland Railway train.

The road was closed for several hours as police cleaned up the scene and investigated the crash.