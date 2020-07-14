KITCHENER -- One person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a train and a tractor collided in Oxford County on Tuesday afternoon.

Members of Oxford OPP were called to Daniel Road, west of Plank Line, around noon for reports of the crash.

UPDATE: #OPP still on scene of collision involving farm tractor with load of hay and Ontario Southland Railway train. One taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Road remains closed^pc pic.twitter.com/mGmPanX6Pe — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) July 14, 2020

The tractor was carrying a load of hay when it collided with an Ontario Southland Railway train.

The road was closed for several hours as police cleaned up the scene and investigated the crash.