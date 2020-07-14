Advertisement
Kitchener News | Local Breaking | CTV News Kitchener
Train, tractor collide in Oxford County, OPP says
Published Tuesday, July 14, 2020 4:02PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, July 14, 2020 4:15PM EDT
A tractor and train collided in Oxford County on July 14, 2020 (Twitter: OPP West Region)
KITCHENER -- One person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a train and a tractor collided in Oxford County on Tuesday afternoon.
Members of Oxford OPP were called to Daniel Road, west of Plank Line, around noon for reports of the crash.
The tractor was carrying a load of hay when it collided with an Ontario Southland Railway train.
The road was closed for several hours as police cleaned up the scene and investigated the crash.