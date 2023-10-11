Train off the tracks in Guelph

A train in Guelph could be seen off the tracks on Dawson Road on Wednesday.

Just after noon, a part of the train could be seen on its side near the intersection of Dawson Road and Woodlawn Road West.

A cleaning crew was on site dealing with the aftermath.

The City of Guelph's Guelph Junction Railway owns the track. The city confirmed two cars were off the tracks.

"Guelph Junction Railway is working with the operator to rectify the situation and open Dawson Road to traffic as soon as possible," said a spokesperson with the city, in an email.

Guelph police said they were aware of the incident and said no injuries were reported.

It is unclear what caused the train to go off the tracks.

A social media post from a viewer shows video of the train on its side.

The poster said he saw a “salt-like substance” spilled from the train.

The city did not confirm if anything was spilled from the train.