KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say a trailer stolen from a business in Cambridge was found in the Greater Toronto Area.

The trailer was taken from a commercial parking lot on Pinebush Road on Dec. 27 at around 11 a.m. Officials say the trailer had around $30,000 worth of merchandise inside.

The trailer was recovered, police say, and they're looking to identify and speak to the driver of a red transport truck seen in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.