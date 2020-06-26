KITCHENER -- A trailer parked at a Kitchener second-hand store loading dock caught fire overnight.

Fire officials responded at around 11:15 p.m. to the fire at Value Village on Gateway Park Drive.

Six vehicles and about 19 firefighters fought the fire, which was put out overnight.

Officials say there's around $300,000 in damage, but they're still doing assessments to see if there was any structural damage.

The trailer had been parked alongside the building and was being used to store old materials.

Fire crews say they're looking for video footage to investigate.

It's not clear whether the fire is suspicious or not.