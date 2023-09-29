Kitchener

    • Trailer and mini-excavator stolen from Puslinch parking lot: OPP

    OPP released an image of a white pickup truck in suspected stolen excavator and trailer investigation. (Submitted:OPP) OPP released an image of a white pickup truck in suspected stolen excavator and trailer investigation. (Submitted:OPP)

    Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking for the public’s assistance after they say an excavator and flatbed trailer were stolen from a Puslinch parking lot. The equipment is worth around $48,000.

    Around 3:00 a.m. on Monday, OPP received a report that an unknown person went to a parking lot on Ellis Road and stole the excavator and trailer using a white pickup truck.

    Police said the pickup had amber identification/clearance lights, lifted suspension and oversized tires.

    The driver is described as a male with a slim build. Police said he was wearing a white sweater and dark pants.

    This is a photo of a similar-style excavator. (Submitted:OPP)Police included photos of what the stolen items look like and a picture of a white pickup truck driving away with the items.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP.

