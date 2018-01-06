

CTV Kitchener





A potentially tragic collision was narrowly avoided in Perth County.

OPP were called shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday to investigate a collision at the intersection of Perth Line 29 and Perth Road 113.

Police say a large mobile crane had entered the intersection into the path of an oncoming tractor trailer causing irreparable damage to both vehicles.

Police say the quick reaction of the transport truck driver prevented the collision from being worse.

The driver of the crane was uninjured.

The truck driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed for several hours as special equipment was required to clear the scene.

Charges are pending.