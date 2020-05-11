Traffic stop leads to seizure of suspected meth, fentanyl and cash: police
Cash and suspected drugs seized by police during a traffic stop. (Source: Waterloo Regional Police Service)
KITCHENER -- Two people are facing a number of charges after a traffic stop turned up drugs and cash.
Police say they did the stop on University Avenue East in Waterloo on Sunday night.
According to a news release, officials say the passenger and driver both gave police false identification.
Through their investigation, police say they found that the driver was criminally prohibited from driving a vehicle. Both people were then arrested.
Officers seized suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl and a large sum of cash.
A 40-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, both from Kitchener, are facing joint charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and obstructing police.
The man is also facing additional charges of operating a vehicle while prohibited, illegal possession of an identity document and personation.
Police did not name either of the accused. None of the allegations against them have been proven in court.