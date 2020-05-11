KITCHENER -- Two people are facing a number of charges after a traffic stop turned up drugs and cash.

Police say they did the stop on University Avenue East in Waterloo on Sunday night.

According to a news release, officials say the passenger and driver both gave police false identification.

Through their investigation, police say they found that the driver was criminally prohibited from driving a vehicle. Both people were then arrested.

Officers seized suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl and a large sum of cash.

A 40-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, both from Kitchener, are facing joint charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and obstructing police.

The man is also facing additional charges of operating a vehicle while prohibited, illegal possession of an identity document and personation.

Police did not name either of the accused. None of the allegations against them have been proven in court.