KITCHENER -- A teenager from Brantford has been arrested after a reported incident involving a traffic stop, the discovery of a handgun, and a foot chase.

Brantford police say they performed the traffic stop near the intersection of West and Pearl Streets around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.

After reportedly finding a handgun in a vehicle, officers engaged in a foot chase with the driver and arrested him.

The 18-year-old male has been charged with possession of a restricted weapon.