KITCHENER -- A Kitchener man is facing several drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop turned into a foot chase.

OPP stopped the vehicle on Hwy. 6 in Wellington North around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say they observed a clear baggy holding a white powdery substance while talking to the driver.

The suspect reportedly refused to identify themselves a number of times, exited the vehicle, and attempted to flee.

The foot chase ensued through a swamp while the suspect attempted to dispose of the drugs, according to officials.

OPP say the suspect was taken into custody with assistance from West Grey Police Service and after a brief struggle.

Large amounts of Canadian currency, crystal meth, cocaine, and drug paraphernalia were seized.

James Thorold Courtney of Kitchener has been charged with: possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, assault with intent to resist arrest, obstructing peace with an officer, and failing to comply with probation order.

The 41-year-old was held for a bail hearing.

None of the allegations against him have been proven in court.