Traffic stop leads to drug charges in Kitchener

Two people from Cambridge are facing drug-related charges after they were pulled over in Kitchener.

According to police, officers conducted the traffic stop around 8:50 p.m. Thursday in the area of King Street and Morgan Avenue.

The driver and passenger were reportedly found to have drugs in their possession. Police say they seized suspected fentanyl, meth, and crack cocaine.

A 48-year-old man and 27-year-old woman are facing several charges, including possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.