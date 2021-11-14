Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Norfolk County

Norfolk County -

A man has been charged with multiple drug-related offences following a traffic stop by Ontario Provincial Police in Norfolk County on Friday.

Police stopped a vehicle at a Sherman Street address in Simcoe and seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and an unspecified amount of money.

A 46-year-old man was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, failure to comply with a release order and driving while under suspension.

The man was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in the Simcoe court at a later date.