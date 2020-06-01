Traffic stop in Kitchener leads to drug trafficking arrest
Officers say they seized cocaine, suspected fentanyl and a large amount of cash. (Photo/WRPS)
KITCHENER -- A Kitchener man is facing a number of drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop on Sunday.
Police say that officers pulled over a driver on Kingsway Drive in Kitchener at 12:40 a.m. as part of a drug trafficking investigation.
During the traffic stop, officers say they seized 650 grams of cocaine, 110 grams of suspected fentanyl and a large amount of cash.
The 27-year-old driver has been charged with trafficking a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
Police are reminding the public that if you suspect drug trafficking in your neighbourhood you can report is anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.