KITCHENER -- A Kitchener man is facing a number of drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop on Sunday.

Police say that officers pulled over a driver on Kingsway Drive in Kitchener at 12:40 a.m. as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

During the traffic stop, officers say they seized 650 grams of cocaine, 110 grams of suspected fentanyl and a large amount of cash.

A drug trafficking investigation led to the arrest of a 27 y/o Kitchener male. Police seized 650 grams of susp cocaine, 110 grams of susp fentanyl, and cash.

If you suspect drug trafficking in your neighbourhood report it to @WaterlooCrime



More:https://t.co/YLQKm1y0Iw pic.twitter.com/8Mu7WolXMr — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) June 1, 2020

The 27-year-old driver has been charged with trafficking a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Police are reminding the public that if you suspect drug trafficking in your neighbourhood you can report is anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.