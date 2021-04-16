KITCHENER -- A Kitchener woman is facing impaired driving charges after Guelph police pulled over a driver for speeding.

Police say they clocked a vehicle going 91 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Woodlawn Road at 3:30 a.m. on Friday.

Officers noticed alcohol on the driver’s breath, saw that her eyes were bloodshot, and found a partial can of alcohol in the vehicle, according to officials.

The driver reportedly failed a breathalyzer test and was arrested. Later testing at the police station confirmed she had more than the legal amount of alcohol in her system.

A 23-year-old Kitchener woman has been charged with impaired operation, speeding, and having open alcohol available.

Her licence has been suspended for 90 days, the vehicle was impounded for a week, and she is scheduled to appear in court on May 14.