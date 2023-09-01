Traffic restrictions in place as thousands of university students move to Waterloo, Guelph

It’s the beginning of move-in weekend at universities across the county – including at local schools in Guelph and Waterloo.

University of Waterloo is expecting around 1,800 students to move in by the end of Friday – that’s not to mention the 1,000 who moved in Thursday.

Another 3,000 are expected to arrive Saturday through Sunday.

Traffic restrictions are in effect in Waterloo’s University District until Sunday, with several streets reduced to one-way traffic.

“I’m excited, nervous, all of the above,” says first-year Wilfrid Laurier student Hudson Bardwell, moving into a dorm on Seagram Drive. “They’ve made it really easy here, people are really friendly so it’s great.”

In Guelph, several university-owned roads are closed to all but move-in traffic Friday and Saturday.

Classes begin as early as Tuesday.