KITCHENER -- Guelph residents should expect some road closures next Saturday as crews move Locomotive 6167 from Farqhuar Street to a new platform at John Galt Park.

The work is scheduled for Nov. 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City officials say the locomotive will be lifted onto a trailer and then driven to the park in front of River Run Centre. Macdonell and Woolwich Streets will be closed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Businesses will be open, but traffic will likely be restricted as the locomotive moves through the area.

City officials say Locomotive 6167 was built in 1940 for Canadian National Railways. It was presented to the City of Guelph in 1967 to honour Canada's centennial.

A full restoration was completed in 2014 and was added to the Guelph Museum's collection.