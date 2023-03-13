Tractor-trailer loaded with piglets overturns in Huron County

Huron County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a tractor-trailer loaded with piglets has overturned over near Central Huron.

In an email to CTV News, OPP said officers were called to the overturned tractor-trailer on Black's Point Road west of Huron Road around 3:27 p.m.

According to OPP, the tractor-trailer had 437 piglets onboard.

A photo shared by OPP shows the trailer overturned on the side of the road.

Officials said the driver was not injured.

It was not immedietly clear if any piglets were injured.

Blacks Point Road is closed between Huron Road and Porters Hill Line for at least another hour, OPP said.